Video Trailer: Showtime Sets July Return Date for Crime Drama ‘City On a Hill’

By R. Thomas Umstead published
Series starring Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge returns for third season on July 10
Showtime will return to Boston for an all-new season of its crime drama City On The Hill, premiering July 10.
The eight-episode third season, which stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, will focus on Boston’s high society Beacon Hill neighborhood where former FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon) finds a new job running security for a wealthy family. Secrets begin to unravel however, leading to an investigation led by Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), who sees an opportunity to finally break down a broken criminal justice system, said Showtime.
City on a Hill season three also stars Jill Hennessy, Lauren Banks and Matthew Del Negro, and introduces new cast members Corbin Bensen, Joanne Kelly and Ernie Hudson, according to network officials.
City On a Hill is executive produced by Bacon, Hodge, Tom Fontana, Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson.
