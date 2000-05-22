VIDEO - SERVER MENU

Accom

1490 O'Brien Drive

Menlo Park, Calif. 94025

(650) 328-3818

www.accom.com

The Abekas 6000 Multiflex DTV server is designed for on-air broadcast operations. Featuring DVCPRO compression with user selectable bit rates of either 25 Mb/s or 50 Mb/s, a single 8RU server may hold over 127 hours of local RAID-3 disk storage.

AgileVision

201Washington Road

Princeton, N.J. 08543-5300

(609) 514-4032

www.agilevision.com

The AGV-1000 can insert datacasting services data, PSIP data, EAS data, local station branding and commercial or interstitial material into 19.39 compressed DTV program feeds without having to first decompress, splice and then recompress.

Drastic Technologies

12 Drummond St, Suite 3

Toronto, Ontario, M8V 1Y8 Canada

(416) 255-5636

www.drastictech.com

The new Drastic VVW Series DDRs are networkable, upgradable and scalable for applications, including commercial insertion, sports playback, remote truck, production and studio applications.

EMC Corp.

35 Parkwood Drive

Hopkinton, Mass. 01748

(508) 435-1000

www.emc.com

EMC's Celerra Media Server delivers rich media solutions for multichannel broadcast, direct-to-home, media streaming, media-asset management and broadcast logging.

Grass Valley Group

P.O. Box 599000

Nevada City, Calif. 95959

(800) 547-8949

www.grassvalleygroup.com

GVG's Profile XP Media Platform is the only solution worldwide to support HD, SD, MPEG-1 browse and conversion to Internet formats in one platdform.

Leitch Technology

920 Corporate Lane

Chesapeake, Va. 23320

(800) 231-9673

www.leitch.com

Leitch VR Technology is an array of complete solutions tailored specifically for the broadcast and emerging electronic distribution technologies. Included: motion JPEG, new MPEG-2 compression and DVCPRO solutions.

Omneon Video Networks

965 Stewart Drive

Sunnyvale, Calif. 94086

(408) 585-5000

www.omneon.com

The Omneon Video Area Network is a data-type independent networking and shared storage solution that includes IEEE1394 packet switches and network adapters, Fibre Channel storage and system software.

Panasonic Broadcast

& Television Systems

3330 Cahuenga Blvd. West

Los Angeles, Calif. 90068

(323) 436-3500

www.panasonic.com/broadcast

Panasonic's AV-SS500 DVCPRO video production server is designed for sports-news production, time-delay and automated program applications.

Philips Digital Networks

Broadcast and Internet Delivery Solutions

2300 South Decker Lake Blvd.

Salt Lake City, Utah 84119

(800) 972-8000

Media Pool video server has a range of hardware and software options: Media Pool SD features up to 12 simultaneous channels of recording or playout with standard applications. Media Pool HD offers six simultaneous channels of pre-compressed high-definition recording and playback.

Pinnacle Systems

280 N. Bernardo Ave.

Mountain View, Calif. 94043

(650) 526-1600

www.pinnaclesys.com

Pinnacle's MediaStream 300 features up to 3 MPEG-2 video channels and 25 hours of storage in a compact two-rack unit. The standard configuration includes Fibre Channel networking and EthernetWAN connectivity.

Pluto Technologies Int'l.

2511 55th St.

Boulder, Colo. 80301

(303) 402-9000

www.plutotech.com

Pluto's AirSPACE is a multichannel DV server designed for integrated news production and play-to-air applications. Pluto's HDTV solutions include AirSpace; SPACE Shift HD for network delay; and HyperSPACE for high-definition post production.

Quantel

28 Thorndal Circle

Darien, Conn. 06820

(203) 656-3100

www.quantel.com

Quantel's Clipbox has embedded editing and multiport architecture that enables tapeless, digital news production. Cachebox operates in either DVCPRO or MPEG formats and offers scalable storage (up to 200 hours) and multiport capabilities.

SeaChange International

124 Acton St.

Maynard, Mass. 01754

(978) 897-0100

www.seachangeinternational.com

The MPEG-2 4:2:2 broadcast Mediacluster video server system leverages SeaChange's patented MediaCluster achitecture addresses multichannel broadcasting with fault-resilience and cost-effective scalability.

SGI

1600 Amphitheatre Pkwy.

Mountain View, Calif. 94043

(800) 800-7441

www.sgi.com/go/broadband

SGI Media Server manages video as data, distributing files over the existing LAN/WAN infrastructure-whether Fibre Channel, 100 Base-TX, GB Ethernet or enchanced video networks.

Sierra Design Labs

3427 Goni Road

Carson City, Nev. 89706

(775) 886-5050

www.sdlabs.com

Sierra Design Labs manufactures a family of high-end video servers that are used worldwide in niche broadcast applications, including on-air braodcast of specific programming, such as 3-D weather animation and mixed-media broadcasts.

Sony Electronics Broadcast and Professional Co.

One Sony Drive

Park Ridge, N.J. 07656

(800) 686-7669

www.sony.com

The MAV-70XGI multiaccess video and audio server offers increased capacity, GB Ethernet network capability and interoperability with third-party automation companies, and expanded storage to support migration to HD environments.

Spencer Technologies

9980-B Glenoaks Blvd.

Sun Valley, Calif. 91352

(818) 771-1850

www.spencer-tech.com

Spencer now has a channel MPEG-2 version of CLIPPER, their TV news production video server, which has a DVE for boxes and video squeeze-backs, a linear keyer for customized video effects and audio effects.

Thomson Broadcast

Systems

49 Smith Street

P.O. Box 5266

Englewood, N.J. 07631

1-800-882-1824

www.thomsonbroad.com

Thomson's Nextore digital video server operates on SAN and is compatible with NT file systems. It allows users to share data between several applications, including acquisition, production and continuity.

Vela LP

404 West Ironwood Drive

Salt Lake City, Utah 84115

(801) 464-1600

www.vela.com

Vela's RapidAccess video server features a modular design and centralized Rapid-Access Integrated Drive (RAID) storage system, allowing users to build their own configuration.

Vibrint

Grass Valley Group

23 Crosby Drive

Bedford, Mass. 01730

(877) 842-7468

www.vibrint.com

Vibrint offers a complete digital news production work group: FeedClip, an interactive feed-capture system;

NewsEdit, a nonlinear editing system; and NewsQ, a low-cost manual playback system.