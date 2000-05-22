VIDEO - SERVER MENU
Accom
1490 O'Brien Drive
Menlo Park, Calif. 94025
(650) 328-3818
The Abekas 6000 Multiflex DTV server is designed for on-air broadcast operations. Featuring DVCPRO compression with user selectable bit rates of either 25 Mb/s or 50 Mb/s, a single 8RU server may hold over 127 hours of local RAID-3 disk storage.
AgileVision
201Washington Road
Princeton, N.J. 08543-5300
(609) 514-4032
The AGV-1000 can insert datacasting services data, PSIP data, EAS data, local station branding and commercial or interstitial material into 19.39 compressed DTV program feeds without having to first decompress, splice and then recompress.
Drastic Technologies
12 Drummond St, Suite 3
Toronto, Ontario, M8V 1Y8 Canada
(416) 255-5636
The new Drastic VVW Series DDRs are networkable, upgradable and scalable for applications, including commercial insertion, sports playback, remote truck, production and studio applications.
EMC Corp.
35 Parkwood Drive
Hopkinton, Mass. 01748
(508) 435-1000
EMC's Celerra Media Server delivers rich media solutions for multichannel broadcast, direct-to-home, media streaming, media-asset management and broadcast logging.
Grass Valley Group
P.O. Box 599000
Nevada City, Calif. 95959
(800) 547-8949
GVG's Profile XP Media Platform is the only solution worldwide to support HD, SD, MPEG-1 browse and conversion to Internet formats in one platdform.
Leitch Technology
920 Corporate Lane
Chesapeake, Va. 23320
(800) 231-9673
Leitch VR Technology is an array of complete solutions tailored specifically for the broadcast and emerging electronic distribution technologies. Included: motion JPEG, new MPEG-2 compression and DVCPRO solutions.
Omneon Video Networks
965 Stewart Drive
Sunnyvale, Calif. 94086
(408) 585-5000
The Omneon Video Area Network is a data-type independent networking and shared storage solution that includes IEEE1394 packet switches and network adapters, Fibre Channel storage and system software.
Panasonic Broadcast
& Television Systems
3330 Cahuenga Blvd. West
Los Angeles, Calif. 90068
(323) 436-3500
Panasonic's AV-SS500 DVCPRO video production server is designed for sports-news production, time-delay and automated program applications.
Philips Digital Networks
Broadcast and Internet Delivery Solutions
2300 South Decker Lake Blvd.
Salt Lake City, Utah 84119
(800) 972-8000
Media Pool video server has a range of hardware and software options: Media Pool SD features up to 12 simultaneous channels of recording or playout with standard applications. Media Pool HD offers six simultaneous channels of pre-compressed high-definition recording and playback.
Pinnacle Systems
280 N. Bernardo Ave.
Mountain View, Calif. 94043
(650) 526-1600
Pinnacle's MediaStream 300 features up to 3 MPEG-2 video channels and 25 hours of storage in a compact two-rack unit. The standard configuration includes Fibre Channel networking and EthernetWAN connectivity.
Pluto Technologies Int'l.
2511 55th St.
Boulder, Colo. 80301
(303) 402-9000
Pluto's AirSPACE is a multichannel DV server designed for integrated news production and play-to-air applications. Pluto's HDTV solutions include AirSpace; SPACE Shift HD for network delay; and HyperSPACE for high-definition post production.
Quantel
28 Thorndal Circle
Darien, Conn. 06820
(203) 656-3100
Quantel's Clipbox has embedded editing and multiport architecture that enables tapeless, digital news production. Cachebox operates in either DVCPRO or MPEG formats and offers scalable storage (up to 200 hours) and multiport capabilities.
SeaChange International
124 Acton St.
Maynard, Mass. 01754
(978) 897-0100
www.seachangeinternational.com
The MPEG-2 4:2:2 broadcast Mediacluster video server system leverages SeaChange's patented MediaCluster achitecture addresses multichannel broadcasting with fault-resilience and cost-effective scalability.
SGI
1600 Amphitheatre Pkwy.
Mountain View, Calif. 94043
(800) 800-7441
SGI Media Server manages video as data, distributing files over the existing LAN/WAN infrastructure-whether Fibre Channel, 100 Base-TX, GB Ethernet or enchanced video networks.
Sierra Design Labs
3427 Goni Road
Carson City, Nev. 89706
(775) 886-5050
Sierra Design Labs manufactures a family of high-end video servers that are used worldwide in niche broadcast applications, including on-air braodcast of specific programming, such as 3-D weather animation and mixed-media broadcasts.
Sony Electronics Broadcast and Professional Co.
One Sony Drive
Park Ridge, N.J. 07656
(800) 686-7669
The MAV-70XGI multiaccess video and audio server offers increased capacity, GB Ethernet network capability and interoperability with third-party automation companies, and expanded storage to support migration to HD environments.
Spencer Technologies
9980-B Glenoaks Blvd.
Sun Valley, Calif. 91352
(818) 771-1850
Spencer now has a channel MPEG-2 version of CLIPPER, their TV news production video server, which has a DVE for boxes and video squeeze-backs, a linear keyer for customized video effects and audio effects.
Thomson Broadcast
Systems
49 Smith Street
P.O. Box 5266
Englewood, N.J. 07631
1-800-882-1824
Thomson's Nextore digital video server operates on SAN and is compatible with NT file systems. It allows users to share data between several applications, including acquisition, production and continuity.
Vela LP
404 West Ironwood Drive
Salt Lake City, Utah 84115
(801) 464-1600
Vela's RapidAccess video server features a modular design and centralized Rapid-Access Integrated Drive (RAID) storage system, allowing users to build their own configuration.
Vibrint
Grass Valley Group
23 Crosby Drive
Bedford, Mass. 01730
(877) 842-7468
Vibrint offers a complete digital news production work group: FeedClip, an interactive feed-capture system;
NewsEdit, a nonlinear editing system; and NewsQ, a low-cost manual playback system.
