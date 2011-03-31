Video Everywhere: ESPN Needs Blackouts On TWC iPad App

New York - The live feed of ESPN's flagship network is not available via Time Warner Cable's iPad app because the cable operator does not currently have the ability to comply with blackout restrictions required under national TV contracts, according to Matt Murphy, senior vice president of digital video distribution for Disney and ESPN Media Networks.

Murphy, speaking on a panel here at Multichannel News/B&C's Video Everywhere event Wednesday, was asked why ESPN -- among the most popular cable networks -- was not in the 32-channel lineup on TWC's controversial app.

"We are not on the Time Warner Cable iPad app because their transport mechanisms don't support blackouts," Murphy said. "We continue to be in conversations with them."

