Victory will oversee NTIA

The Senate late Friday confirmed Nancy Victory, 39, to head the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Victory formerly was a partner at the Washington law firm of Wiley, Rein and Fielding. Victory will recuse herself from discussions about ultra-wideband technology, she told Senators in her confirmation hearing last week, but should be able to weigh in on all other items considered by the agency. An NTIA spokesman says Victory either has sold or will sell all stock she owns in telecommunications concerns and will put her other stock holdings into a blind trust.

NTIA awaits confirmation of a deputy assistant secretary, who may take charge of issues Victory has to stay away from, the spokesman said. - Paige Albiniak