Victory vaunted for commerce post

The White House officially has nominated Wiley, Rein and Fielding Partner Nancy Victory to be assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and head of the National Information and Telecommunications Administration.

Current head Gregory Rohde resigned. The Senate Commerce Committee has received the nomination, but no hearing is yet planned.

Victory has been with Wiley, Rein and Fielding since 1989. She is a graduate of Princeton University and Georgetown University Law Center.

- Paige Albiniak