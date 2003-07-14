Victory to leave NTIA

Nancy Victory, director of the National Telecommunications & Information

Administration, plans to step down from the agency Aug. 15 after nearly two

years. No successor has been named.

Victory said she was stepping down for personal reasons and has no immediate

plans.

Her exit comes as the Bush administration moves forward with plans to merge

the NTIA with the Commerce Department’s Technology Administration

and the electronic-commerce duties of the International Trade Administration.

Victory’s accomplishments include improving coordination of spectrum

allocation with the Federal Communications Commission.