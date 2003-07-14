Victory to leave NTIA
Nancy Victory, director of the National Telecommunications & Information
Administration, plans to step down from the agency Aug. 15 after nearly two
years. No successor has been named.
Victory said she was stepping down for personal reasons and has no immediate
plans.
Her exit comes as the Bush administration moves forward with plans to merge
the NTIA with the Commerce Department’s Technology Administration
and the electronic-commerce duties of the International Trade Administration.
Victory’s accomplishments include improving coordination of spectrum
allocation with the Federal Communications Commission.
