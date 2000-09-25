Victim sues WCTV(TV)

WCTV(TV) Tallahassee, Fla., has been sued by a 14-year-old girl for allegedly airing her face and voice in news broadcasts during the trial of the physical-education teacher accused of battering her sexually. The girl testified at the trial of the teacher, who was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to local reports.

The station faces charges of infliction of emotional distress, negligence and invasion of privacy. Florida is one of the pioneering states in televising trials. Even if the station is not held liable under the law, most states in some way protect the identities of minor victims, particularly in sexual-assault cases, and the case could set back efforts in other states to televise trials. General Manager Jere Pigue said he could not comment on pending litigation.