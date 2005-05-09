ViaSlow vs. ViaGrow

As Viacom divvies up its assets into two companies, a single piece has

turned up as foster child: Showtime Networks Inc.

Why is Viacom CEO Sumner Redstone taking billion-dollar cable network

Showtime from cable czar Tom Freston and handing it over to Les Moonves, whose

broadcast and radio operations don't have very much to do with the pay-movie

network's?

The answer reveals a lot about Viacom's grand plan to split into two

and the challenge Moonves faces as Redstone loads him up with the

slowest-growing parts of the company.

In the next several weeks, Viacom's board is scheduled to finalize the

details of the split, which calls for spinning off the company's relatively

spry divisions—cable and movies—in order to free the new entity from its

sluggish siblings, namely broadcast TV, radio and outdoor advertising.

One analyst dubs the two companies “ViaSlow” and “ViaGrow.”

Redstone hopes that two stocks are better than one. Some investors are

interested in companies that are growing quickly; other investors are

interested in “value” companies, which grow slowly but pay dividends.

Neither investor has been particularly interested in Viacom lately. So

the split will supposedly lift the overall value by giving investors the kind

of company they want.

When Viacom revealed the split plan in March, company executives said it

would be along the lines set a year ago after frustrated President Mel Karmazin

left and Redstone anointed two co-presidents: longtime MTV Chairman Freston and

CBS Chairman Moonves. Both have worked minor miracles in their respective

divisions.

When Viacom initially disclosed the split, Freston's side of the

company was to keep all the cable networks and Paramount; Moonves would run the

CBS and UPN broadcast networks and stations, Infinity radio and outdoor

advertising, and Paramount's TV production and syndication units. The one

exception up in the air was book publisher Simon & Schuster, which

currently reports to Freston.

The deal is shaping up much, much differently. As Viacom is

“modeling” the new company today, Freston will keep only Viacom's

basic-cable networks and the DVD-fueled Paramount Pictures. Moonves is getting

all the slow movers, which include books, Paramount's theme parks (which are

for sale) and Showtime.

Sounds crazy, right? You'd think that, as a pay-cable network,

Showtime would remain tied to cable powerhouse MTV and certainly to its major

supplier of theatrical movies, Paramount. But that would be an attempt at

synergy, that quaint notion that companies make more money when different

divisions collaborate.

The folks at NBC Universal believe in it, but Viacom seems to have made

synergy less of a priority. This split is almost entirely a financial move. The

10 pieces of Moonves Inc. are slow growers, generally expected to post revenue

and operating-cash-flow gains ranging from just 2% to 7% next year.

Showtime, which has long trailed pay-movie giant HBO, had some decent

years of growth as DBS services expanded the number of homes taking cable

networks. But, according to the conventional industry wisdom, that has played

out, and its $1.2 billion in 2004 revenue is expected to grow only 3% in

2006.

Viacom executives note that success in the pay-network game depends

mostly on original productions, not theatricals. So it makes sense to team

Showtime with CBS and Paramount Television, which are experts in developing

hour-long series.

Perhaps. But the bottom line is that anything growing at Showtime's

pace would slow Freston's new company down. The whole deal aims to shelter it

from any drag on operating cash flow and, hence, its stock price. Freston is

left free to expand and acquire new businesses.

The positioning of the deal annoys Moonves and his team, according to

Viacom insiders. They hate investors' description of Moonves Inc. as a

“value” stock, which makes it sound like a utility business, not

showbiz.

Moonves has reason to be sore: not much growth at the divisions that are

on track. Infinity's billboard business might be bouncing back, but the radio

business is in a terrible slump. Even CBS isn't growing all that quickly.

Despite the network's power in toppling NBC this season, Morgan Stanley

estimates that CBS' revenues will grow just 3% to $4.3 billion this year. CBS

O&O stations are expected to be down 2% this year (no election spending)

but up just 6% next year. Average: 4%. Yawn.

But un-sexy does not necessarily mean unexciting from a stock-market

standpoint. Moonves' company will take on more debt than Freston's, with

the aim of using that cash to pay a relatively rich dividend and regularly buy

back stock. NBC Universal Chairman Bob Wright argues that the primary

beneficiary of a big dividend is Viacom's biggest shareholder, the Redstone

family.

But “returning capital to shareholders” is a cliché on Wall

Street these days. And when things go right, leverage dramatically amplifies a

company's return on capital. So Moonves' personal stock options may be more

valuable under the new structure than under the current one.

“Slow growth doesn't imply that the 'Les side' is going to be a

dog stock,” says Merrill Lynch media analyst Jessica Reif Cohen. “It should

pay a reasonably high dividend, which is rare in media.”

One development to watch is whether Freston's and Moonves' groups

really become separate companies or they act as Redstone companies. For

example, Moonves' Showtime is dependent on Freston's Paramount for

theatrical releases. But that deal expires in 2007. Will Paramount truly seek

competitive bids from Showtime's rivals, HBO and Starz, or will those movies

remain in the Redstone family?

Of course, Freston's units could encounter unexpected troubles and

make Moonves' side the better stock. Sometimes slow and steady wins the race.

