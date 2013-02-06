Viamedia Inks Deal for Rentrak's TV Ratings
Rentrak reached a multiyear contract with Viamedia, an
independent advertising representative firm catering to the cable industry,
which will use the research company's TV Essentials measurement service as part
of its sales process.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Viamedia claims to be
the largest non-MSO-affiliated video ad sales organization in the U.S. The
company will use Rentrak's television ratings measurement service that provides
daily measurement of all TV networks nationally and for TV stations in all 210
media markets nationwide. The service incorporates information from over 20
million set-top boxes through arrangements with operators including Dish
Network, AT&T U-verse TV and Charter Communications.
"As one of the largest advertising sales organizations,
we are proud to utilize Rentrak's TV currency so we can help our clients place
the right advertising messages on the best networks to reach their target
customers," Becky Jones , Viamedia vice president of marketing and
research, said in a statement.
Chris Wilson, president of national linear television at Rentrak,
added: "Viamedia's adoption of Rentrak's TV currency extends the value
proposition for highly targeted networks in the TV landscape. The stability of
Rentrak's TV ratings and depth of networks reported allows Viamedia to make
more viewing impressions available and monetize it across the entire TV viewing
spectrum, which is great for the buyer and seller of TV and adds greater value
to Viamedia and their operator partners."
