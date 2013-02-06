Viamedia Inks Deal for Rentrak's TV Ratings

Rentrak reached a multiyear contract with Viamedia, an

independent advertising representative firm catering to the cable industry,

which will use the research company's TV Essentials measurement service as part

of its sales process.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Viamedia claims to be

the largest non-MSO-affiliated video ad sales organization in the U.S. The

company will use Rentrak's television ratings measurement service that provides

daily measurement of all TV networks nationally and for TV stations in all 210

media markets nationwide. The service incorporates information from over 20

million set-top boxes through arrangements with operators including Dish

Network, AT&T U-verse TV and Charter Communications.

"As one of the largest advertising sales organizations,

we are proud to utilize Rentrak's TV currency so we can help our clients place

the right advertising messages on the best networks to reach their target

customers," Becky Jones , Viamedia vice president of marketing and

research, said in a statement.

Chris Wilson, president of national linear television at Rentrak,

added: "Viamedia's adoption of Rentrak's TV currency extends the value

proposition for highly targeted networks in the TV landscape. The stability of

Rentrak's TV ratings and depth of networks reported allows Viamedia to make

more viewing impressions available and monetize it across the entire TV viewing

spectrum, which is great for the buyer and seller of TV and adds greater value

to Viamedia and their operator partners."