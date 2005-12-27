Viacom's Nelson Remains Treasurer Post-Split

George "Toby" Nelson, VP and assistant treasurer for the old Viacom, will be senior VP and treasurer for the New Viacom when that company splits off from CBS at the beginning of next year.

He will be reporting to Michael Dolan, executive VP and CFO of Viacom. Before joining Viacom in 1994 as assistant treasurer, Nelson was assistant treasurer of Paramount and before that director of corporate finance for Gulf+Western.

Beginning in January, Viacom and CBS will be seperate, publicly traded companies, but under one office of the chairman, that chairman being Sumner Redstone.