ViacomCBS, Dish Strike Carriage Deal

ViacomCBS and Dish Network said Monday they have agreed to a multi-year carriage deal, terms of which were not disclosed.

The pact includes Dish’s satellite TV service customers as well as its Sling TV over-the-top service subscribers.

The Dish agreement comes on the heels of ViacomCBS’s deal to license its programming to NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service, which is set to launch nationally on July 15.

The Dish deal comes after similar agreements for the programmer with YouTube TV in June, Verizon Communications’ FiosTV in April and with Comcast in January.