ViacomCBS Drops Big Fish Entertainment

ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group Friday ended its working relationship with reality series producer Big Fish Entertainment, a day after A+E Networks dropped the New York-based production company’s unscripted series Live PD.

VH1's 'Black Inc. Crew'

In a statement, a spokesperson for the group said ViacomCBS “will be producing our shows in house at this time,” ending the run of such popular series as VH1’s Black Inc. Crew franchise as well as Cartel Crew.

“We have decided to end our relationship with Big Fish Entertainment and will be producing our shows in house at this time. We thank Big Fish for their past contributions and wish them the best,” said the spokesperson.

The move comes on the heels of A+E Networks’ decision Thursday to discontinue the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer-owned Big Fish Entertainment's popular reality series Live PD amid protests over police brutality stemming from the death of George Floyd as he was in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department on May 25.

