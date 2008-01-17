Viacom Ups Sutphen to Senior VP, Government Relations

Viacom promoted David Sutphen to senior vice president, government relations.

Based in Washington, D.C., Sutphen has been VP, government relations and legislative counsel for Viacom.

Sutphen is second chair to DeDe Lea, executive VP of government relations.

"David has been a key member of our team for the past four years," Lea said in announcing the change. "With his legislative expertise and strong advocacy skills, he has played a central role in advancing Viacom's position on a variety of important issues."

Sutphen joined the company in 2004 from the Recording Industry Association of America.