Viacom, Time Warner Cable Suspend Legal War Over iPad App

Time Warner Cable and Viacom have called a temporary cease-fire in their legal fight over the operator's iPad app for streaming live TV, as the companies try to work out a deal at the bargaining table.

On April 7, Time Warner Cable filed a lawsuit in federal district court seeking a ruling that the cable operator has the rights under its carriage agreement to deliver Viacom's programming to any device in a subscriber's home. Viacom responded with a lawsuit against TWC alleging breach of contract and copyright violation.

Both suits were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.



