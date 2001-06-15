Viacom targets Telemundo

Viacom has approached the owners of Telemundo about buying the

Spanish-language TV network, sources confirmed on Friday.

One of those owners, Liberty Media, recently facilitated the sale to Viacom of BET, in which Liberty also had a sizeable stake. Viacom president Mel Karmazin has publicly stated his interest in the fast growing U.S. Spanish language TV market if the right opportunity came along.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is the other major shareholder in Telemundo, and oversees the network's operation in Los Angeles. No official comment from any of the parties involved last week. - Steve McClellan