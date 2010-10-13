Viacom Taps Discovery'sKline as CIO

Viacom appointed David

Kline, previously chief information officer at Discovery Communications, to

oversee technology strategy and operations for the company and its MTV Networks

unit.

Kline, to be based in New

York, will start Nov. 1. He will report both to Viacom chief financial officer

James Barge and MTVN COO Rich Eigendorff.

In the role, Kline will

oversee the MTVN online technology and interactive services, content creation

and distribution technologies, applications development, and information

security and compliance.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com