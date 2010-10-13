Viacom Taps Discovery'sKline as CIO
Viacom appointed David
Kline, previously chief information officer at Discovery Communications, to
oversee technology strategy and operations for the company and its MTV Networks
unit.
Kline, to be based in New
York, will start Nov. 1. He will report both to Viacom chief financial officer
James Barge and MTVN COO Rich Eigendorff.
In the role, Kline will
oversee the MTVN online technology and interactive services, content creation
and distribution technologies, applications development, and information
security and compliance.
