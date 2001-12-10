Viacom stock drops over asbestos worries

Viacom shares fell 9% Monday on concerns that it inherited exposure to

asbestos lawsuits when it acquired CBS, which had once been industrial giant

Westinghouse.

Last Friday, oil-services company Halliburton Co. was ordered to pay $30

million in an asbestos-related personal-injury lawsuit.

Viacom SEC filings say that it faces almost 130,000 asbestos claims from

Westinghouse industrial products that had incorporated asbestos before 1970.

The company also said that `its reserves and insurance

'are more than sufficient to cover any potential claims.''