Viacom To Sponge Away Spongebob Slip
Viacom says it has taken steps to prevent any future host selling in its kids shows.
That was the message to the Children's Advertising Review Unit of the Council of Better
Business Bureaus, which informed the company it had violated advertising self-regs by
advertising a Spongebob Squarepants DVD during an airing of the show on Nickelodeon.
Viacom said it had been human error and apologized. “Nickelodeon will continue to take
great strides to put kids first and sincerely regrets this isolated incident,” the company
said in its statement submitted to CARU.
Caru praised the pledge not to repeat the mistake.
