Viacom Shuffles Station Staffers

The Viacom Station Group is moving several top station executives to new posts.

Michael Colleran, most recently president/GM for Viacom’s South Florida triopoly of WFOR, WBFS and WTVX, is heading north to run the company’s Philadelphia duopoly of KYW and WPSG. Colleran knows the station well. He was KYW’s general sales manager from the early to the mid 1990s.

The Philadelphia position opened after Peter Dunn, the duoploy’s previous chief, took over as president and CEO of Viacom Television Stations Spot Sales earlier this month. Julio Marenghi, who had been president of Spot Sales, is now running the WBZ Boston and UPN outlets in Boston and Providence, R.I.

Rounding out the executive moves, Brien Kennedy, station manager for WTVX West Palm Beach, has been tapped as the new president/GM for Viacom’s Florida stations.