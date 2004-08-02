Viacom Shuffles Station Execs

Steve Mauldin, president and general manager of the Southwest region for the Viacom Television Stations Group, has done some executive reshuffling at the four Viacom Inc. TV stations he oversees now that he is back at the helm full-time after treatment for throat cancer.

Bill Maples, who had helped fill in for Mauldin during his successful treatment as well as continuing to serve as VP and Station Manager of KTXA Dallas, has been named VP and GM of KAUT Oklahoma City, where he is from. Gary Schneider, VP and GM of KEYE Austin, Tex., becomes SVP and station manager of CBS affil KTVT and KTXA, both Dallas. Maulden remains President of all four stations.

Michael Reed, most recently chief revenue and promotion officer for the Texas-based Communications Corporation of America, has been named VP and GM of KEYE, replacing Schneider.

Sue Stuecheli, who had been VP and GM of KAUT, has been named to the newly-created post of VP/regional controller for the stations.

