Viacom seeking Nielsen group deal
Viacom Inc. is negotiating with Nielsen Media Research on a long-term group contract that would
cover ratings and research for the company's TV units, including CBS, United Paramount Network, cable
networks, TV stations, syndication and TV production (Paramount Television Group, King
World Productions).
One source said the deal's value would top the $150 million, seven-year
contract Nielsen signed with Time Warner Inc. in 1998.
The Walt Disney Co. is also said to have approached Nielsen about a similar arrangement.
But apparently, the model doesn't work for everybody.
Fox and Nielsen also talked about a group contract and Fox decided to pass, a
source said.
There was no comment from Viacom.
A Nielsen spokeswoman confirmed only that some clients have asked about such
arrangements.
