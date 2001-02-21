Viacom seals Infinity deal

Viacom completed its purchase of Infinity Broadcasting Wednesday, the company said.

Under the tax-free transaction Infinity shareholders receive 0.592 share of Viacom class B common stock for each share of Infinity Class A common stock. The total cost to Viacom, based on its closing stock price Wednesday, is approximately $12 billion. Viacom already owned almost two-thirds of Infinity, the nation's second-largest radio/outdoor advertising company (behind Clear Channel Communications) last August, when it announced it would acquire the remaining 37% owned by the public.

- Steve McClellan