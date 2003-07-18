Viacom renews P&G ad deal
Viacom Plus, the media company's integrated marketing unit, has picked up a
quick chunk of change, quietly renewing (for a third year) packaged-goods
company Procter & Gamble Co.'s cross-platform ad deal.
In the two previous years, P&G spent about $300 million per year, and
it's believed that the new deal calls for a similar number.
Under the deal, P&G ad spots appear on CBS; UPN; a bunch of Viacom Inc.-owned
cable networks, including MTV: Music Television, VH1, Nickelodeon and TV Land; and in syndicated shows
distributed by King World Productions and Paramount Television.
P&G confirmed that the deal has been renewed for the 2003-04 season, but it would
not provide details.
