Viacom promotes McCarthy

Lisa McCarthy has been promoted to executive vice president of Viacom Plus, the

cross-platform ad-sales and marketing unit of Viacom Inc.

She had been senior VP of the unit.

Mel Karmazin, president and chief operating officer of Viacom, to whom

McCarthy reports, made the announcement.

In addition to her continued role as head of Viacom Plus, McCarthy will now

direct the work of Viacom Plus Regional Solutions, which offers integrated media

programs for clients using the locally targeted media outlets within Infinity

Radio, Viacom Outdoor and Viacom's 39 owned-and-operated CBS and UPN television

stations.

"Under Lisa's direction, Viacom Plus has been a pioneer and the undisputed

leader in the cross-platform sales and marketing arena," Karmazin said. "She and

her team have set precedents for the industry, forging innovative partnerships

with major advertisers across the full spectrum of Viacom properties."

As an example, Karmazin cited last year's $300 million

campaign with Procter & Gamble Co., which involved 13 Viacom outlets and which

expanded in 2002 to $350 million.