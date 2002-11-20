Viacom promotes McCarthy
Lisa McCarthy has been promoted to executive vice president of Viacom Plus, the
cross-platform ad-sales and marketing unit of Viacom Inc.
She had been senior VP of the unit.
Mel Karmazin, president and chief operating officer of Viacom, to whom
McCarthy reports, made the announcement.
In addition to her continued role as head of Viacom Plus, McCarthy will now
direct the work of Viacom Plus Regional Solutions, which offers integrated media
programs for clients using the locally targeted media outlets within Infinity
Radio, Viacom Outdoor and Viacom's 39 owned-and-operated CBS and UPN television
stations.
"Under Lisa's direction, Viacom Plus has been a pioneer and the undisputed
leader in the cross-platform sales and marketing arena," Karmazin said. "She and
her team have set precedents for the industry, forging innovative partnerships
with major advertisers across the full spectrum of Viacom properties."
As an example, Karmazin cited last year's $300 million
campaign with Procter & Gamble Co., which involved 13 Viacom outlets and which
expanded in 2002 to $350 million.
