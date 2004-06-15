Viacom Productions Becomes Paramount

As part of a previously planned restructuring, Paramount Television is folding Viacom Productions into its operations.

Viacom Productions' employees will be reassigned within Paramount. Perry Simon, president of Viacom Productions, will become an independent producer at Paramount Television.

Simon has been president of Viacom Productions since September 1993 after spending 13 years at NBC.

With Paramount Television now reporting to new Viacom Co-President Leslie Moonves, changes are expected at the studio, although the move was in motion before Moonves took the helm.

Insiders expect CBS Productions also will be integrated into Paramount Television at some point.



Viacom Productions has produced such series as The WB's Sabrina the Teenage Witch, CBS' Diagnosis Murder, Showtime's Resurrection Blvd and The Chris Isaak Show and NBC's Ed.