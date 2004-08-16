Viacom Praised for PSAs

Viacom Inc. will take home the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' "2004 Governors Award" for its public-service campaigns.

Specifically, ATAS is recognizing Nickelodeon's "Let's Just Play," educating kids about the importance of living healthy lives; MTV's "Choose or Lose," encouraging young adults to vote; and Viacom's corporate-wide "Know HIV/AIDS" campaigns.

Viacom will receive the award at the 2004 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.