Viacom Praised for PSAs
Viacom Inc. will take home the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' "2004 Governors Award" for its public-service campaigns.
Specifically, ATAS is recognizing Nickelodeon's "Let's Just Play," educating kids about the importance of living healthy lives; MTV's "Choose or Lose," encouraging young adults to vote; and Viacom's corporate-wide "Know HIV/AIDS" campaigns.
Viacom will receive the award at the 2004 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.