Viacom Networks' Commercial Clutter Dates Back Several Years

When the Wall

Street Journal reported on Aug. 27 that Viacom's Nickelodeon and Comedy

Central increased the amount of commercial time in their programming in the

first half of 2012 by 9%, a company spokesman said the increased loading of ads

is a "temporary situation" that Viacom will "address" as

ratings improve.





On Thursday, A

Viacom spokesperson reiterated the company's position from Monday. The spokesperson

also said that commercial loads for all networks are continuously changing, stating

that "commercial loads fluctuate quarter-to-quarter and even month-to-month.

The commercial load ebbs and flows on every network."





However, an analysis

data using Nielsen Adviews finds that the Viacom networks have been

consistently among the most commercial-cluttered on cable television. The

data show that among the 40 highest-rated cable networks and using

fourth-quarter data for each year, the top four most cluttered networks in 2009

to be Viacom's TV Land, Nick at Nite, Spike and Comedy Central. In 2010, the

five most cluttered included Viacom's Spike, TV Land, VH1, MTV and Nick at

Nite, in that order. While in 2011, the most cluttered were Spike, TV Land,

VH1, MTV and Comedy Central.



The total

non-programming time includes national and local commercials as well as network

promotions.



Fourth Quarter

2009





Network Non-Programming

Minutes Per Hour



TV Land 19.7



Nick at Nite 18.4



Spike 18.1



Comedy Central 17.8



Food Network* 17.5



* Not a Viacom network



Fourth Quarter 2010



Network Non-Programming Minutes

Per Hour





Spike 19.8



TV Land 19.8



VH1 18.9



MTV 18.8



Nick at Nite 18.4



Fourth Quarter

2011



Network

Non Programming Minutes Per Hour





Spike 20.8



TV Land 20.4



VH1 19.0



MTV 18.8



Comedy Central 18.3



Based on the

three-year track, it doesn't seem like this year's further increasing of

commercial minutes are a "temporary situation" since history shows

the Viacom networks have been among the most commercially cluttered for the

past several years.





Media buyers are

concerned that this could eventually impact C3 viewing patterns on which TV ad

rates are based. Buyers worry that as the Viacom networks get more cluttered,

viewers watching shows over three days will have more motivation to begin

fast-forwarding through commercials. While a large percentage of viewers are

doing that now, the situation for commercials on the Viacom networks could be

impacted to a far greater extent, buyers say.





The Viacom

spokesperson said the commercial levels on Nickelodeon have not increased, but

have increased on Nick at Nite.





Nickelodeon's daytime

kids programming is limited by federal guidelines as to how many commercials

can be run per hour, but its Nick at Nite block, which runs in primetime, is

considered family viewing and not subject to the federal limits.





The FCC's rules

limit the amount of commercial time in kids' TV programming to 10.5 minutes per

hour on weekends and 12 minutes per hour on weekdays. And those time limits

apply to programming aimed at kids 12 years or younger.





Another analysis of

Nielsen data on kids networks shows that at least part of

Nickelodeon's sizable ratings declines over the past year are due to

increases in ratings at its competitors and The Hub, the new kids network

which premiered in fourth quarter 2010. Looking at the past year --

September 2010 to August 2011 vs. September 2011 to August 2012 -- Nickelodeon

ratings have declined 25.3.%, Cartoon Network has increased by 4.3%, Disney

XD has increased by 4.9%, The Hub has increased by 28.6% and PBS Kids

Sprout has increased by 64.3%.





Actually,

Nickelodeon's Nicktoons and Nick Jr. networks, aimed at younger kids, have

shown ratings growth over the past year. Nicktoons ratings are up 8.7%, while

Nick Jr.'s ratings are up 3.3%.





"Nickelodeon

has been losing viewers in the 6-11 age range because of some new competition

and because its current shows have been around for a while," says one

media buyer, who did not want to speak for attribution. "The network

hasn't had a new hit in the last couple of years and as their viewers have aged

up, they haven't offered them new programming. So they are moving away from the

network to other choices. Kids today have so many choices and it's easy for

them to just switch to other networks."





On

Wednesday, one head rolled at Nickelodeon when Brown Johnson, longtime

animation president at the network, was fired. Johnson was responsible for

bringing past Nickelodeon hits like Dora the Explorer and Blue's

Clues to the network, and was working on the relaunch of Teenage Mutant

Ninja Turtles.





At the same time, the

network announced that Russell Hicks, a 14-year veteran of the network, had

been named president of content development and production for the Nickelodeon

Group. He had been chief creative officer since 2008 and now assumes Johnson's

oversight of animation development as well as live-action programming. Other

changes include Margie Cohn being named president of content development and

Paula Kaplan being named executive VP of current series. Terri Weiss continues

as executive VP, Nickelodeon preschool development and production. Rich

Magallanes stays on as senior VP, animation and current series, and Keith

Dawkins continues as senior VP and general manager at Nick Jr., Nicktoons and

TeenNick.





A New York Times

story wondered why Nickelodeon did not bring anyone in from the outside with

new ideas. The article by Brooks Barnes states: "The moves centralize

animation and live-action programming. What they don't do is add fresh blood to

Nickelodeon's management lineup -- something that some analysts say is crucial

to reviving the channel's creative spark and fending off competition from

Disney [which] recently introduced an entire preschool channel with shows like Doc

McStuffins showing early promise."