Viacom Names Top Investor Relations Exec

James Bombassei, who had been VP of investor relations for Viacom, has been named senior VP, investor relations, for the new Viacom.

The company Tuesday officially split off from CBS, at least in terms of the stock and the core businesses that have been divided up for operational flexibility.

CBS and Viacom remain under common executive leadership under Chairman Sumner Redstone. This couldn't be a more pivotal time for communicating the value of the new Viacom's assets to current and potential shareholders," said CFO Michael Dolan, to whom Bombassei reports.

Bombassei has been with the company since 1992.