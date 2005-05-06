Viacom Names Norfolk GM

Steven Soldinger, VP, television, and COO or Equity Broadcasting Corp., has joined Viacom as VP and general manager of its UPN affiliate, WGNT Norfolk, Va.

Meg Lavigne had been overseeing the station's operations while at the same time running Viacom's WUPA-TV Atlanta, also a UPN affiliate. Now she gets to concentrate on her Atlanta station.

Soldinger is a second-generation TV station manager in the market. His father was VP and GM of CBS affiliate WTAR (now WTKR) and for NBC affiiliate WAVY.