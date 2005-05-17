Viacom Names New Media Maven

Jonathan Leess, media consultant and formerly general manager of the enhanced TV division of Disney/ABC Internet Group, has been named president of the newly created Viacom Television Stations Media Group.

Leess, who will report to TV group President Fred Reynolds and EVP Dennis Swanson, will be charged with overseeing the integration of wireless, broadband and interactivity services at the company's 40 TV stations.

Lees will be the conduit between the station GM's and the various corporate digital efforts under the CBS Digital Media group, which include CBS.com, CBSNews.com, CBSSportsline.com, and UPN.com.