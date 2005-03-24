Viacom Moves Colleran to Philly

Michael Colleran, president and general manager for WFOR West Palm Beach, Fla., a CBS affiliate, has been tapped for the same position at two sister stations in Philadelphia, Viacom Television Stations Group announced Tuesday.

Brien Kennedy, VP and GM of WTVX West Palm Beach, a UPN affiliate, will serve as his replacement. He will also continue to run WTVX.

“Michael has done phenomenal work leading our South Florida stations,'' said Fred Reynolds, president, Viacom Television Stations Group. “He has made what was already a strong operation even stronger as WFOR continues to lead the market in English-language programming and WBFS and WTVX grow stronger. He is a skilled and competitive broadcaster who has distinguished himself in top markets across the country.''

In Philly, Colleran will assume duties as president and GM of KYW, a CBS affiliate, and WPSG, a UPN affiliate.

While it was a hard decision for him to leave the SunshineState, Colleran says, “there's a real opportunity for me to take [the Philadelphia stations] where they need to go.''