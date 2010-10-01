Viacom Lifts Barge To CFO
Viacom's new Chief Financial Officer James Barge will receive a 23% pay
boost when he assumes his new position Oct.1, according to documents
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday.
Barge,
who has served as Viacom's executive vice president, tax and treasury
since January 2008 and as controller of the company since March of that
year, was promoted to CFO on Sept. 30. Also on that day, Viacom
announced that it had appointed Katherine Gill-Charest as senior vice
president and controller, effective Oct. 1.
Barge will replace Tom Dooley, who will remain chief operating officer of Viacom. Barge will continue to report to Dooley.
