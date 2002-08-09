Viacom leads effort to protect 'backhauls'
CBS-parent Viacom Inc. has taken the lead in the newly formed News and Sports
Production Coalition, which aims to insure the spectrum crunch doesn't flatten
TV.
Networks already have to give up some of the "backhaul" ENG spectrum they use
to send coverage of news and sports to their studios. But spectrum-hungry events
such as golf, NASCAR and major news are particularly problematic.
Proliferation of news channels and innovations such as driver cams often
require "borrowing" spectrum from other services.
Demand for wireless and other non-TV uses has made that search a lot harder.
The coalition is asking the Federal Communications Commission to make sure
temporary news and sports needs are accommodated.
Members include broadcasts networks, Turner Sports, C-Span, ESPN, and Golf
Channel.
