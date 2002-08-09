Viacom leads effort to protect 'backhauls'

CBS-parent Viacom Inc. has taken the lead in the newly formed News and Sports

Production Coalition, which aims to insure the spectrum crunch doesn't flatten

TV.

Networks already have to give up some of the "backhaul" ENG spectrum they use

to send coverage of news and sports to their studios. But spectrum-hungry events

such as golf, NASCAR and major news are particularly problematic.

Proliferation of news channels and innovations such as driver cams often

require "borrowing" spectrum from other services.

Demand for wireless and other non-TV uses has made that search a lot harder.

The coalition is asking the Federal Communications Commission to make sure

temporary news and sports needs are accommodated.

Members include broadcasts networks, Turner Sports, C-Span, ESPN, and Golf

Channel.