Viacom irked by Fuse billboard

Music network Fuse’s latest New York billboard has apparently irked Viacom

Inc., parent of rival music network MTV: Music Television.

Fuse, formerly MuchMusic USA, had been planning to unfurl a new billboard in

New York’s Times Square Friday gibing at MTV’s Hamptons beach house on Long

Island’s tony East End and touting its version of a beach house: a rundown

trailer home.

Viacom’s Viacom Outdoors unit, which owns the billboard on the

Bertelsmann Building, rejected the ad for being too tacky, Fuse representatives said. At

press time, Fuse said Viacom was reconsidering.

Fuse, the billboard proclaims, plays all music all day -- a shot at MTV’s light

video lineup. But MTV likes to point out that sister network MTV2 plays all

music videos, and MTV2 counts about 50 million subscribers to Fuse’s 31

million.

Fuse’s mobile home may make it to Times Square either way: Network president

Mark Juris plans to drive it there himself.