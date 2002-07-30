Viacom hands Schneider the KEYE
Former Gaylord Entertainment Co. television executive Gary Schneider has been named vice president and general manager of Viacom Inc.'s KEYE-TV Austin, Texas.
"Gary Schneider has a very strong record in operating television stations and
running successful companies throughout the country, especially in the eastern
Texas region, which has shown tremendous growth over the past few years," said
Dennis Swanson, who recently became the Viacom group's executive VP.
Schneider -- who sold his company, ROI Interactive, last year -- had been
president of multimedia production company Sky Television and ran Gaylord's
KHWB-TV Houston and KSTW-TV Seattle.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.