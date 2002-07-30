Viacom hands Schneider the KEYE

Former Gaylord Entertainment Co. television executive Gary Schneider has been named vice president and general manager of Viacom Inc.'s KEYE-TV Austin, Texas.

"Gary Schneider has a very strong record in operating television stations and

running successful companies throughout the country, especially in the eastern

Texas region, which has shown tremendous growth over the past few years," said

Dennis Swanson, who recently became the Viacom group's executive VP.

Schneider -- who sold his company, ROI Interactive, last year -- had been

president of multimedia production company Sky Television and ran Gaylord's

KHWB-TV Houston and KSTW-TV Seattle.