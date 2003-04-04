Viacom Group names new program execs
Tom Remiszewski, vice president of creative services and marketing for the
Viacom Stations Group, will also oversee programming for the 39-station
group.
Working with Remiszewski will be Mark Cooper, who was named director of
program acquisition for the group.
Cooper has been program director for Viacom's Philadelphia duopoly, KYW-TV
and WPSG(TV). Remiszewski was one of the executives who came over from WNBC-TV
New York when then-WNBC-TV general manager Dennis Swanson moved over to head the Viacom
stations.
Previously, he was VP of advertising and promotion for ABC Sports.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.