Viacom Group names new program execs

By

Tom Remiszewski, vice president of creative services and marketing for the
Viacom Stations Group, will also oversee programming for the 39-station
group.

Working with Remiszewski will be Mark Cooper, who was named director of
program acquisition for the group.

Cooper has been program director for Viacom's Philadelphia duopoly, KYW-TV
and WPSG(TV). Remiszewski was one of the executives who came over from WNBC-TV
New York when then-WNBC-TV general manager Dennis Swanson moved over to head the Viacom
stations.

Previously, he was VP of advertising and promotion for ABC Sports.