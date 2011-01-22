Viacom Execs Get Big Pay Hikes in 2010

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman got a $50 million raise in 2010, as his total

compensation ballooned to $84.5 million, fueled mainly by big gains in

stock options and awards.

According to a proxy statement filed late

Friday, Dauman's total compensation in 2010 was $84.5 million, up from

the $34 million he earned in 2009. Fueling that 148.5% increase were $54

million in one-time stock options and awards. Without those one-time

incentives, Dauman's 2010 compensation would have been $30.2 million,

short of the $34 million he earned in 2009.

The one-time awards were part of a new five-year employment deal Dauman signed in April 2010.

Dauman's annual base salary rose slightly in 2010 - to $2.625 million

from $2.5 million - and his non-equity incentives decreased to $5.6

million in 2010 from $6.3 million in 2009.

