Viacom Closes On Xfire Purchase

Viacom has completed its $102 million purchase of Xfire, the online video gaming company.

Xfire claims 4 million members in over 100 countries. It supports over 500 games. The company is only a little over two-and-a-half years old.

At the time of the purchase announcement last month, Chris Kirmse, VP, engineering, for Xfire, assured players the company's purchase by the media giant would not change the culture of a company built on "countless late nights full of plenty of kooky bets, made-up games in the hallways, and other insanity.... e're the same people we have always been, building Xfire in the same way we always have."