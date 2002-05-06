Viacom buys KCAL-TV
Viacom Inc. Monday won the go-ahead for its $650 million purchase of KCAL-TV
Los Angeles from Young Broadcasting Inc.
The deal will give Viacom a duopoly in Los Angeles, where the company also
owns KCBS-TV.
Viacom also owns seven radio stations there, and it must sell one of them within
six months, regulators said.
Federal Communications Commission rules bar a TV duopoly from owning more
than six radio stations in the same market.
