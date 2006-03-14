VHI Promotes Flourney

VH1 upped Mai Kim Flourney to VP, VH1 program planning (scheduling and media planning) and hired Tom Feie as VP, program planning (scheduling and video-on-demand).

Flournoy will oversee the network's program lineup to maximize ratings, branding, on-air sponsorships and ad-sales opportunities for VH1 and VH1 Classic. She joined VH1’s programming department in 1996, worked in sales production at Community Connect Inc.of New York from 2000-02 and rejoined VH1 in 2002 as director, program planning.

Feie will coordinate VH1 and VH1 Classic content on emerging platforms, including the broadband site VSPOT, VH1 On Demand and mobile. He will also contribute to long-term series planning. Feie previously served as director, corporate programming of UPN affiliates WPWR Chicago and KTVD Denver, and assistant program director at WGN Chicago.