VHI Adds More to Web Junk Pile

VH1 has added six episodes to the current season of its new Web clip show Web Junk 20. The show, which showcases bizarre Internet video clips, premiered Jan. 13 at 11: 30 p.m. and has averaged a .5 in the 18-49 demo for the five episodes that have run since then.

The top-20 countdown show capitalizes on MTV Networks’ acquisition of Web aggregator and distributor iFilm, which lets viewers upload clips for consideration on the program and makes the top clips available on its Web site in their entirety. MTVN bought the company for $49 million in October 2005.

Since its premiere, Web Junk has been the most viewed show on VH1’s broadband site, VSPOT, where the episodes are available after their Friday-night premieres on the linear network. Web Junk has also made up 25% of the content downloaded via VH1’s cellphone service, VH1 Mobile, according to the network.

As part of the extended season, two new hour-long episodes and four half-hour episodes, VH1 is launching a contest for a viewer-generated Web clip, which will be included in one of the new shows.

Web Junk is hosted by comedian Patrice O’Neal.