VH1's I Love the ... Tackles the 90s

Think one installment of '90s nostalgia is enough for VH1? As if! The network is bringing back its popular I Love the… franchise for a fifth installment with I Love the ‘90s: Part Deux.

Each night between January 17 and 21 at 9 p.m., the network will devote an hour to profiling one year of the decade’s pop culture highs and lows, featuring celebrity commentary on clips from sitcoms, movies, news, music videos, and TV commercials.

Highlights of this go-‘round include energy drinks, McDonalds in Moscow, grunge rockers, Olestra, Robert Downey in rehab, Joe Camel and Forrest Gump. Celebs slated to lend their talking heads to the series include Mo Rocca, Michael Ian Black, and Hal Sparks.

The first four installments in the franchise, I Love The ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘80s Strikes Back, and ‘90s, have proved ratings successes for the music-turned-pop-culture-focused network.



I Love the ‘’90s catapulted VH1 to its highest-rated prime time week in five years.