VH1 Targeting Women 25-35

VH1 is revamping its programming strategy this season, targeting women 25 to 35 according to the Wall Street Journal.

VH1

has already begun its process of attracting that type of viewership.

Sunday night the network premiered it's newest reality series Mob Wives,

which focus on women who were either born/married into well known mafia

families. Next month, VH1 will kick off a new talk show, Big Morning Buzz Live, hosted by Carrie Keagan. Towards the later half of the month, the network will debut Single Ladies, a comedy series from Queen Latifah's production company.

Female

viewership has slipped for VH1 in recent years. Last year only 210,000

women between 18-49 watched the network, down from 317,000 in 2007. In

the third quarter of last year was the channel's worst in seven years.

Hallmark

Channel has also seen a decline in female viewers; the network's first

quarter of 2011 was down 43% from the same time last year. Discovery

Communications's Investigation Discovery, on the other hand, saw a 47%

rise in female audiences during its prime time hours compared with last

year.

Along

with its slew of pop culture and reality series (which the network

promises to make more "authentic), VH1 will make music a priority again.

A new, more interactive version of its trivia-infused music video

series, Pop Up Video has been added to lineup, as well as Regurgitation Nation, a comedic mash-up of viral videos, Oscar speeches, movies and telecasts.