VH1 taps Krim

VH1 turned to a music-publishing company for its new head of talent and music programming. Rick Krim was named executive vice president of the music network, responsible for all relations with music artists and label executives. That will include booking talent and helping bring artists into all sorts of VH1 programming. He will also develop music video shows.

For the past six years, Krim was senior vice president, talent acquisition and marketing, for EMI Music Publishing. Before that, he was vice president of talent and artist relations for MTV. Krim replaces Wayne Issak.