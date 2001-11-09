VH1 revisits Arsenio Hall show

VH1 will reprise the old Arsenio Hall talk show with a repackaged series dubbed Arsenio Jams, highlighting memorable musical performances on the show.

The series of 30-minute episodes debuts with back-to-back

episodes every weeknight beginning Monday, November 12, from 11:00 p.m.- 12:00 a.m.(ET/PT). VH1's premiere episode of Arsenio Jams features then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton playing the saxophone.

Among the many artists slated to reappear on VH1's Arsenio Jams series are Patti Labelle, MC Lyte, Ice-T, Hammer, The Isley Brothers, Babyface, Toni Braxton, Sheena Easton, Melissa Etheridge, Eddie Murphy, Tom Cruise and Ellen Degeneres. - Richard Tedesco