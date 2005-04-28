VH1 Promotes Rolontz to Senior VP

VH1 has upped Lee Rolontz to senior vice president, original music production. She will oversee and develop music events.

Rolontz last served as VP, original music production, at the network, executive producing events including The Concert for New York City, VH1 Big Awards and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and developing and executive producing franchises including Hip Hop Honors and A Kid Rock Christmas.

She first joined VH1 in 2001, having previously produced events and documentaries for ABC, PBS, DirecTV and CBS. VH1 is a Viacom-owned MTV Network.