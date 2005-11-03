VH1 Classic Taps Music Programming Exec

VH1 Classic upped Michael Garvey from senior director of the network to VP, music programming and production. In addition to continuing his oversight of the network’s programming and helming production of series and specials, Garvey will now pitch in on Classic’s multiplatform ventures including VOD, broadband site Vspot and wireless endeavors. He will also liaison with VH1, reporting to Eric Sherman, GM and senior VP, VH1 Classic and VH1 Digital Networks.

Garvey is a 12-year veteran of the cable industry. Before the working at VH1 Classic, Garvey served in a variety of positions in music programming at VH1, including director and manager, and associate producer of specials and stunts.