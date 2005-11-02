VH1 Classic Special Gets Online Tease

VH1 Classic is no turkey when it comes to showing off its new platforms – the network will run a portion of its Thanksgiving special A Very Classic Thanksgiving on Vspot, the broadband network it shares with VH1, seven days before the special runs on the cable network.

The network will run the first of four 15-minute segments in the special on Vspot, the first time VH1 Classic has ever premiered a show in advance on the web. VH1 premiered the latest installment of its program The Surreal Life on Vspot three days before it ran on the cable network.

Hosted by Dee Snider, the Thanksgiving special premieres on Thanksgiving day (Nov. 24) at 7 p.m. Snider and fellow classic rockers Clarence Clemons, Patty Smyth, Wonder Mike and Chris Barron will gather over dinner at New York’s Hard Rock café to answer viewer-submitted questions.

MTV Networks, aggressive in its expansion onto multiple platforms, also operates broadband sites for MTV (MTV Overdrive), MTVU (MTV Uber) and Nickelodeon (TurboNick). This week, it launched MotherLoad, a broadband site for Comedy Central.

VH1 Classic, a digital network launched by MTV Networks in 2000, reaches 33 million homes.