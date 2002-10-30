VH1 axes Liza and David
VH1 has axed its upcoming reality show with newlyweds Liza Minnelli and David Gest.
'We didn't have the kind of access and co-operation to make the show work as we were
promised,' VH1 spokeswoman Laura Nelson said.
The show, featuring Minnelli and Gest hosting star-studded dinner parties in
their New York home, was slated for a December premiere, then pushed back to
January. One episode has been completed.
A newspaper report blamed the breakup on Gest. VH1's comments seemed to back
that up. 'Liza's a great talent, and we could have brought her to a new
demographic,' Nelson added.
In a bit of good news for VH1, Trading Spaces knockoff Rock the House
debuted to a 0.5 rating earlier this week, slightly above VH1's
0.4 October prime time average, according to Nielsen Media
Research.
