VH1 auction rocks for music

VH1 is auctioning off pieces of rock memorabilia to support local music education in its Save The Music Holiday Auction on the VH1 and eBay Web sites.

The auction runs from Dec. 2 through Dec. 17, with bids accepted at VH1.com or eBay. The rock collectibles and experiences include Johnny Rzeznik's 1967 Pontiac GTO, dinner with MC Hammer, Sting's Fender bass guitar, Mick Jagger's harmonica, and Shania Twain's dress from her CBS special.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the VH1 Save The Music Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of education in America's public schools by restoring and supporting local music programs across the U.S. - Richard Tedesco